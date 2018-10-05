Seagulls land coaching coup of the century for women's side

THE WRIGHT MAN: Newly appointed Seagulls women's coach Kelvin Wright is looking forward to building a strong culture with the inaugural women's side.

THE coach of New Zealand's women's rugby league team has been improbably recruited to lead the Tweed Heads Seagulls' inaugural women's side in 2019, the club has announced.

With new coach Kelvin Wright, the club has plucked a figure from the very pinnacle of women's rugby league, capping off a brilliant month in which it announced the establishment of the women's side and unveiled a foundation sponsorship partner for the team.

The foundation partner, the Gold Coast Airport, which has taken on the naming rights for the women's team, afforded the Tweed Seagulls the clout to reel in one of the world's top coaches.

Tweed Seagulls CEO Paul Stephenson has lauded the imminent arrival of the new women's coach, who he hopes will steer the club on its maiden voyage into elite competition with the world-class expertise he displayed as coach of the New Zealand Kiwi Ferns.

"Women's rugby league is the fastest growing sector of the game and we couldn't ask for a better inaugural coach for our women's team than Kelvin," Stephenson said.

That man, Kelvin Wright, says he can't wait to get started.

"To be the first ever women's coach for this legendary club is very humbling and a great honour,” Wright said.

"I have no doubt that we will be able to attract great female talent from the region and beyond and build a strong squad so we can be competitive early on.”

Wright will commence his tenure with the Seagulls at the end of October, after his final assignment with the Kiwi Ferns - part of an Australia vs New Zealand triple-header in Auckland on October 13 featuring the Kangaroos, Jillaroos and Junior Kangaroos - is complete.

The Seagulls women's side will join the South East Queensland women's rugby league competition in 2019.