Seagulls leads the hunt for Easter fun

EASTER FUN: Taryn Warmoll, the Easter Bunny and Raema Dick at a past Seagulls Easter Family Day.

SEAGULLS will lay on the entertainment for the Easter school holidays, with a series of free Sunday fun days for families.

Their annual Easter Family Day returns on Sunday, April 16, with family entertainment, food and live music showcased from 2pm, along with a Roxy Rocket magic show, Easter egg hunt, a jumping castle, plus free face painting and balloons for kids.

Roxy Rocket - a rising star in kids' entertainment - will perform for the first time with her magical space show.

Roxy will magically make a planet disappear amid things flying and will perform an amazing illusion where she spins her head around 360 degrees.

Popular interactive animal farm Viv's Farm Animals will return with more than 30 farm animals to hold, brush and feed for a gold coin donation, while the star of the show, the Easter Bunny, will be making special appearances and holding an Easter egg hunt.

A Frozen, Disney and Sponge Bob themed jumping castle will be set up from 2-6pm throughout school holidays, to complement wildlife displays, reptile demonstrations, music and a vast array of food and entertainment options.

Sunday fun days will run on April 9, 16 and 23 from 2-6pm.

For a full list of events, visit seagullsclub.com.au.