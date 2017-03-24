Seagulls look to big showing in NRL curtain-raiser

Seagulls co-captain Sam Meskell is looking to a strong performance against Central Queensland at Cbus Super Stadium in Saturday night's NRL curtain-raiser.

TWEED Heads Seagulls co-captain Sam Meskell said his side would take a lot of confidence into their match against Central Queensland at Cbus Super Stadium on Saturday night.

Meskell, a former Gold Coast Titans' under-20, said the opportunity to play in an NRL curtain-raiser in front of a large crowd was the perfect stage to bounce back on after a heartbreaking 18-24 loss to Wynnum-Manly last Sunday.

"There's a lot of blokes that haven't played at a big stadium, then there's blokes who have been in the 20s before. I'm pretty excited to get to play on a stage before NRL, so I'd say the rest of the boys will be pretty pumped as well,” he said.

After conceding 72 points in the opening two rounds while only scoring 12, Seagulls showed vast improvement against Wynnum-Manly and should have won after being 18-0 up in the first 11 minutes.

"Against (Wynnum) we aimed up and scored a couple of tries out wide but through the middle I thought we were pretty solid,” Meskell said.

"We fell into a bit of a hole, they clawed back and ended up getting us in the end but we take a lot of confidence out of knowing we can put some points on early.

"We learn from it and hopefully this week we can back it up and get a win.”

Seagulls coach Aaron Zimmerle has made little change to the squad to take on a Capras' side coming off a 12-10 win against Burleigh Bears.

Lindon McGrady switched from fullback to five-eighth against Wynnum Manly and retains the spot, as does cousin Brayden, who combined well with him on the right wing.

James Wood remains at left centre, and Dane Clarke will play off the bench after his first seniors game of the season last weekend.

"Quite a few players stood up against Wynnum and we are certainly making progress,” Zimmerle said.

"It's a great opportunity to play in front of a good crowd at an NRL venue and what better setting if we can get our first win.”

Titans player Morgan Boyle has been chosen on an extended bench after recovering from a round one concussion. He replaces fellow Titan Kurt Bernard, who was suspended for one match following a shoulder charge last Sunday.

The match gets under way at 5.45pm.

Seagulls side: