Seagulls make statement with win over Blackhawks

TWEED Seagulls have registered their first ever win over the Townsville Blackhawks, putting the Intrust Super Cup on notice.

The 24-16 victory was highlighted by strong goal defence and a second half effort which frustrated the Blackhawks.

Townsville's ill discipline cost them in the second half, as four Lindon McGrady penalty goals proving to be the difference at full time.

The Seagulls could not have asked for a better start.

A pair of knock-ons from Townsville fullback Zac Santo, gifted Tweed two attacking sets in the opening six minutes.

Tweed converted the second chance into a try through Kalani Going in the sixth minute for a 6-0 lead.

Another Santo error on his goal line directly lead to Tremain Spry to put the ball down under the posts for a 12-0 lead inside 15 minutes.

Back to back penalties and a weight of possession lead the Blackhawks to open their account with a try off a short kick to centre Shaun Hudson in the 18th minute.

Tweed's defence then held firm, until a dubious one-on-one strip was allowed by the referee led to Levi Dodd scoring on three minutes before half time for a 12-10 scoreline.

Whatever Tweed coach Ben Woolf said at half-time worked, as Spry went in for his second of the afternoon just four minutes into the second half. head-knock in a tackle with

Santo's afternoon got worst when he left the field after a nasty head-knock following a strong Going hit-up.

Tweed then applied territorial pressure to the Blackhawks, keeping them in their own half.

Tweed turned up the pressure on the Blackhawks, leading to a pair of penalties which lead to penalty goals.

But the Blackhawks made Tweed pay for sloppy errors when Michael Parker-Walshe crossed with 12 minutes to play to bring the margin back to four.

Lindon McGrady kicked two more penalty goals as Townsville lost two men to the sin bin.

The eight point win will establish the Seagulls as an early finals contender in 2019.

SEAGULLS 24: Tries: Kalani Going; Tremain Spry 2 Conversions: Lindon McGrady 2/3 Penalty Goals: Lindon McGrady 4/4

BLACKHAWKS 16: Tries: Shaun Hudson; Levi Dodd; Michael Parker-Walshe Conversions: Levi Dodd 1/1, Shaun Nona 1/2

