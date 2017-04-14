24°
Seagulls' milestone man reaches 100

Daniel McKenzie
| 14th Apr 2017 4:45 PM
Tweed Heads Seagulls coach Aaron Zimmerle will lead his side for a 100th time against North Devils on Sunday.
Tweed Heads Seagulls coach Aaron Zimmerle will lead his side for a 100th time against North Devils on Sunday. Blainey Woodham /

LEADING into his 100th game as Tweed Heads Seagulls coach, a proud Aaron Zimmerle would only change one thing.

After making his way through as a player and a Colts coach, Zimmerle said he felt privileged but also envious when reflecting on his journey.

"I always think I'm privileged to be able to coach these guys, especially as it was the club I played at,” Zimmerle told the club's website.

"I guess the thing that hurts a bit sometimes is just that we have such a revolving door in terms of losing players. Players come here, show their quality, succeed, and then move on.

"We lose them to NSW and the Queensland Cup, or we lose them to the NRL.

"At the end of the day, that's our job, we're part of that development pathway for them to go to another level but I envy the coaches who probably have a stable roster.”

Zimmerle led the Seagulls to the finals in his second season but the club has been held back due to constant changes to the playing group, which is a trend Zimmerle hoped was soon to change.

"You build on a season's success and then you look to add extras on to it,” he said.

"I think that comes when you keep your squad together for a few years. So hopefully we're on the cusp of that.”

Zimmerle leads the Seagulls 0-6 into a crunch match against fourth-placed Norths Devils at Bishop Park on Sunday.

After showing positive signs against Burleigh in a 22-16 loss in round six, Zimmerle felt an improved Seagulls performance on the back of development and game plan tweaks had them on the right track.

"We were competing at just over 50%, which gives you no chance in a game but we were over 70% on the weekend,” Zimmerle said.

"We're starting to see some of the kids stand up and say they can perform at this level.”

He singled out Brayden McGrady and Tevita Folau, but said an even performance was the catalyst for sharp improvement.

"We didn't have a bad performer across the park (against Burleigh), everyone contributed,” Zimmerle said.

Against Norths, Zimmerle said his side would look to nullify former NRL star Chris Sandow.

"We want to make him do a lot of defensive work, if we can do that, then maybe he's not as dangerous on the offensive side,” he said.

Prop Kurt Bernard returns to the squad while Gold Coast Titans forward Morgan Boyle has also been named.

The game gets under way at 3pm.

aaron zimmerle intrust super cup isc queensland cup rugby league seagulls tweed heads seagulls

