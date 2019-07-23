Seagulls on top again

AT THE DOUBLE: Tweed Seagulls' Ioane Seiuli scored two tries against the Central Queensland Capras in their 28-12 win at Ilfracombe on Saturday night.

A SECOND-half flurry of tries helped the Tweed Seagulls beat the Central Queensland Capras at Wayne Taylor Oval in Ilfracombe 28-12 on Saturday night.

Looking to end a five-game losing streak, the Tweed side, which included Titans player Ash Taylor making his return to the game, had to work hard to overcome a gritty Capras outfit who took an 8-6 lead into half-time.

The Seagulls scored five tries to the Capras' three with one of those coming from Taylor in the 35th minute.

Seagulls coach Ben Woolf was full of praise for his side, which played the game with only 16 men.

Mitch Rein was a late withdrawal suffering an illness, leaving Tweed short on the bench.

With several key players on Titans duty, Woolf was forced to make some considerable changes to his side and was relieved to come away with the win.

"It was very important for us to win and keep our finals hopes alive,” Woolf said.

"The Capras mightn't be travelling that well on the ladder but these games can be tricky, especially if you let your guard down.

"We were a bit scratchy in the first half, trying to push things but after the break, we stuck to our processes and took our opportunities when they presented and got the points.

"It's something we have been struggling to to do in the previous games, being consistent and with so many changes to the side, it was important we all knew what our game plan was.”

Woolf praised the performance of Cody Parsons, who had to switch from his regular position of centre to the second row, where he produced some inspiring defensive efforts.

The Tweed coach was also pleased with the performance of his high-profile halfback Taylor, who contributed to the game by setting up scoring opportunities and opening the scoring for Tweed and kicking a conversion in the 71st minute.

Spectators from Barcaldine, Blackall, Central Highlands and Dirranbandi travelled to experience the match, which was part of Country Week.

Queensland Sports Minister Mick de Brenni also attended the game and got to hear about and see first-hand the benefits Country Week games bring to people from communities like Ilfracombe.

From the start of the second half, the Gulls kicked into gear with a steady progression of four-pointers from the 51st to 69th minutes (four in total) taking the game away from a Capras side who were unlucky to be on the receiving end of a loss last weekend in Round 17.

Both teams visited the iconic Well Shot Hotel in Ilfracombe on Friday night for dinner and experienced country hospitality at its best, while they also got a taste of life on the land when they got to see a droving team moving a large mob of cattle along on the outskirts of town.

The Tweed Seagulls will be at home at Piggabeen Sports Complex to face the Mackay Cutters in Round 19 on Sunday, which will also be the club's Old Boys Day.

It remains to be seen whether the Seagulls will have the services of Taylor next weekend or whether his performance on the weekend will see him brought back into the Titans side to face Brisbane at Cbus Super Stadium.