Seagulls overcome Tigers to seal semi final berth

TWEED are on the verge of securing a home semi-final of following a hat-trick of tries to Talor Walters during a win over Easts Tigers.

Tweed produced their best performance in many weeks to defeat the Tigers 38-18.

The Seagulls flew out of the blocks in the opening 30 minutes, scoring four tries to take a 22-0 lead.

But a pair of converted tries in the final five minutes of the half brought the Tigers straight back into the contest.

A Lindon McGrady try two minutes into the second half extended the lead out to 16 points, before the Tigers reduced it to 10 points with half an hour to play.

Walters scored his second and third try of the contest in the last 25 minutes to give Tweed a 20-point win.

Coach Ben Woolf said after the game he was pleased with the commitment in defence and the attacking efficiency his side displayed.

"It was a really good performance for the most part," he said.

"We did a good job getting into the grind and controlling the ball. It was good to get some points.

"We are getting used to Ash (Taylor) and our attack, particularly our right edge, are really starting to benefit from combinations."

The victory has now guaranteed the Seagulls a place in this season's semi-finals.

It is the first time Tweed will play in a finals series since 2014.

Woolf said the side is starting to believe they can make an impact in September.

"Our confidence and belief in the processes is growing and if we can continue to build on will be beneficial going into the finals."

"We'll just be focused on continuing to believe our processes and combinations.

"We have had some quality training against local A-grade sides lately which has really helped."

The Seagulls will travel away for their next fixture this Sunday when they face Souths Logan at Davies Park.

The Seagulls will finish sixth on the Intrust Super Cup table if they win their remaining two games.

Redcliffe Dolphins have moved into seventh spot on the ladder, after a commanding win last weekend.

The Dolphins are just two points behind the Seagulls, but they boast a significantly better points differential.

Easts are now three points behind the Seagulls in eighth position, and need several results to go their way to host a semi-final.