TALISMAN: New Tweed co-skipper Sam Meskell in action against the Bears in round 3.
Seagulls prepare to put an end to derby hoodoo

by Steve Vivian and, Connor O'Brien
22nd Jun 2018 5:19 PM

ENJOYING a well-earned weekend off, Tweed Heads Seagulls players are resting, regrouping and reflecting on a remarkable season so far ahead of their best chance in years to knock-off arch enemy Burleigh.

The Bears have owned Tweed in recent memory, winning the past five clashes between the cross-town Intrust Super Cup rivals, typically with ease.

But after years of struggling, the Seagulls are on a roll having won eight of their last nine matches, while the second-placed Bears have lost their past two.

"They're going to be tough,” Tweed Seagulls coach Ben Woolf said of Burleigh.

"They will be difficult but we have a bit of form behind us, we're going a bit better than we were last time we played them - I don't think we were too far off them last time even though the score didn't really reflect that so hopefully we can get out there and give them a bit of a crack.”

Much has changed since the last time the two sides met in round three.

Tweed's recent form-line is undeniable, but questions remain whether the club can maintain the rage after a recent run of injuries.

Tweed Seagulls and Burleigh Bears will square off at Pizzey Park on Sunday, July 1.

BEARS DOMINATION

The past Seagulls v Bears matches:

2018 Burleigh 32 d Tweed Heads 12 at Piggabeen Sports Complex

2017 Burleigh 30 d Tweed Heads 22 at Piggabeen Sports Complex

2017 Burleigh 22 d Tweed Heads 16 at Pizzey Park

2016 Burleigh 36 d Tweed Heads 4 at Piggabeen Sports Complex

2016 Burleigh 36 d Tweed Heads 26 at Pizzey Park

