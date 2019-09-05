Seagulls prepared for club’s huge occasion

THE Seagulls will go into their Intrust Super Cup elimination final this Sunday as underdogs, as they face a rampant Redcliffe Dolphins.

Tweed are playing in their first finals series since 2014, where they were eliminated in the elimination final against Ipswich.

Redcliffe has been one of the best sides in the second half of the home and away season, winning six of their last seven games.

These included wins over second-placed Wynnum-Manly and third-place Burleigh.

Tweed coach Ben Woolf said his side knew they would be in for a tough match when they take the field on Sunday, but believed his side had the talent to get the win.

"Redcliffe will be a difficult task but we are confident in our ability to perform well this week," Woolf said.

"Redcliffe are a big team that have been scoring a lot of points in recent weeks so be strong in defence for long periods will be very important, as it will throughout the finals."

After a lean patch in the middle of the year, the Seagulls won their last four games to secure sixth spot and a home final.

They will be joined by the Seagulls under-20s, who play an elimination final at Piggabeen Sports Complex against Mackay.

Woolf said Sunday's finals day would be a special moment for the club.

"After the success of our under-18 (2019 National Champions) earlier in the year, it is great to have our other two teams involved in finals footy and to play in front of the home crowd together will be a great experience for both teams," he said.

"A lot of this group have been at the club for two or three years and haven't played finals footy in that time."

These two teams played in round seven at Dolphin Park, with Redcliffe getting a 26-6 win.

Kick-off for Sunday's clash will be at 11.40am, followed by the under-20s finals at Piggabeen Sports Complex.