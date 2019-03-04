Seagulls ready to fly

IN BLACK AND WHITE: The Tweed Heads Seagulls women's rugby league team at the Gold Coast Airport, launching their 2019 season.

IN BLACK AND WHITE: The Tweed Heads Seagulls women's rugby league team at the Gold Coast Airport, launching their 2019 season. Scott Powick

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Tweed Seagulls are aiming to be a forced to be reckoned with after being officially granted approval to play in the South East Queensland womens division one competition.

The Seagulls have plenty of momentum behind them, after attracting Kiwi Ferns coach Kelvin Wright and a host of quality female athletes for their inaugural season.

Seagulls coach Wright says he is focused about establishing a great team culture ahead of their opening trial match next weekend.

"There's a great culture developing at training which has attracted some really great talent who have the potential to have a bright future in rugby league,” Wright said.

"Players like Cook Islands World Cup representatives Josina Singapu and Channy Schofield and Australian touch rugby star Tarryn Aitken are going to ensure we are competitive in this year's competition.”

CJ Sims has been the major coup for the Seagulls, with the 2018 NRLW star excited about the season ahead.

"Pre-season is going really well, we are putting a lot of effort and a lot of conditioning,” Sims said.

"We've got a lot of girls who have come from different backgrounds.

"A successful season will just be working together, sticking together and creating a culture.

"Winning games will come along, but for starters it is just about getting those combinations right and really working together and just having fun and enjoy playing for the club.”

The Seagulls have also recruited well off the field with Jillaroos and Broncos NRLW physio Carly Jenner and Surfing Australia and former Wales Rugby Union strength and conditioning coach Jo Parsonage joining the club.

The team was at the Gold Coast Airport, their major sponsor, on Tuesday displaying their jerseys as they prepared for their first trial game.

Chief Operating Officer of the airport, Marion Charlton, said the organisation was thrilled to be a part of a new chapter in Tweed rugby league.

"Thanks to the dedication of Kelvin and the management team, it has come together well,” she said.

"It is particularly exciting that being part of this team will create a pathway to the highest level of the women's game for some of these players.”

More Seagulls: Page 23