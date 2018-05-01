Seagulls roll, but U18s falter in semi

ALMOST: The Tweed Seagulls came up just short in the Mal Meninga Cup semi-final against Souths Logan Magpies on Saturday.

ALMOST: The Tweed Seagulls came up just short in the Mal Meninga Cup semi-final against Souths Logan Magpies on Saturday. Ritchie Duce

THE Tweed Heads Seagulls will likely be just one win out of the Intrust Super Cup top six after the club's bye round this week thanks to a 52-24 win over the Mackay Cutters at BB Print Stadium in Mackay on Saturday.

The Seagulls had six try scorers in the 28-point victory including Brayden McGrady (3), AJ Brimson (2) Sam Meskell, Ryland Jacobs, Kane Elgey and Leilani Latu.

The addition of Titans-listed Kane Elgey at halfback was a big difference-maker for the Seagulls, while AJ Brimson continued his blistering form at fullback.

After three wins on the trot, the Seagulls will bank another two points this week with the bye.

The news wasn't as good for Tweed's U18 Mal Meninga Cup squad, who went down to Souths Logan Magpies 40-22 in Saturday's Mal Meninga Cup semi-final.

The scoreline flattered the Magpies with Tweed leading the game 22-16 with less than 20 minutes to play before Souths split the game open.

Tweed's halves in Tom Dearden and Toby Sexton were standouts while fullback Glenn McGrady was a consistent threat.

The Seagulls had done a solid job executing the coaching staff's defensive plans to stop David Fitifa and stifle Souths' forwards, but Tanah Boyd and Cruise Ten picked up the slack to hand Souths the ascendency as the game wore on.

Souths will take on Norths Devils in the Mal Meninga Cup final after Norths defeated the Mackay Cutters 32-24 in the first semi-final.

In Gold Coast Rugby League action, Tweed Heads were out-scrapped 2-0 by Currumbin on Saturday in a dour affair at Galleon Way.

A Phil Ramage penalty goal put the Currumbin Eagles ahead 55 minutes into the match and the hosts held strong until the final bell to protect their lead.