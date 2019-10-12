Seagulls set to stay as a flock in 2020

THE BAND appears to be getting back together at Piggabeen with the Tweed Seagulls they will be keeping most of the players from this year.

The Seagulls exceeded most expectations in 2019, finishing the home and away season in sixth, before falling to a last-play field goal to Redcliffe in their elimination final.

It is understood the Seagulls expected most players to be at pre-season training next month, as the club prepares for the next Intrust Super Cup campaign.

Seagulls coach Ben Woolf said the mood around the club was positive with the majority of players stating they wanted to be a Seagull in 2020.

"Most of the blokes I have spoken to are keen on staying - we want to retain as many as we can," Woolf said.

"It is really important and it is why we have worked so hard to retain players.

"We started to really play the kind of football we wanted at the end of the season so I think that experience and the loss in the semi final will be invaluable next season."

Woolf said he was unaware of any further members of the squad being hunted by NRL clubs.

The same cannot be said for the champions Burleigh, who appear to become the victims of their own success with as many as four starters believed to be on the hit-list of NRL clubs.

Pre-season at the Seagulls will commence at the start of November, with A-grade, the under 20s and under 18s all hitting the paddock.

It was a terrific season for the Seagulls in 2019, with the under 20s making the semi finals and the under 18s being crowned national champions.

Woolf said he wanted to bring the three squads together during the struggle of pre-season training to unite the club.

"We make sure we have a few club sessions every pre-season and we try to have (A-grade) train with the under 20s at least once a fortnight.