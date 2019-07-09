Seagulls sponsors re-sign as women's side continue to rise

ALL SMILES: The Tweed Seagulls women's side posing on the runway of the Gold Coast Airport.

A PARTNERSHIP that helped launch an impressive inaugural season has been re-inked on the Tweed.

Tweed Heads Rugby League Football Club and Gold Coast Airport have extended their sponsorship agreement for a further two years.

The Gold Coast Airport hase been the major sponsor of the Seagulls women's side, who are competing in the SEQ Division One competition and have already secured a win against powerhouse Burleigh.

Seagulls CEO Paul Stephenson credited the partnership with helping get the women's program off the ground, and providing new opportunities for women in rugby league on the Northern Rivers.

"We are really proud of what the women have achieved in their first season and feel fortunate to have had such great support from Gold Coast Airport,” Stephenson said.

"It is testament to both organisations that we are extending our partnership by a further two years.

"Gold Coast Airport understands our long-term vision for the club and this support has given us the opportunity to create not only an opportunity to play sport in northern New South Wales but for several of our team members to play at the highest possible level.”

Aside from the wins achieved in the competition this season, the Seagulls, led by New Zealand and Brisbane Broncos women's coach Kelvin Wright, have produced some outstanding talent.

Among this talent is Jessika Elliston who made history by becoming the first Seagulls women's player to be chosen to play at State of Origin level last month.

Gold Coast Airport chief operating officer Marion Charlton said the growth of participation and inclusiveness in rugby league was why the organisation was excited to be associated with the Seagulls.

"It is great to see the team has attracted players from as far as New Zealand, while maintaining a focus on supporting local talent from northern New South Wales and the Gold Coast,” she said.

"We're looking forward to following the team's progress in the next couple of years and being part of what is already shaping up to be an exciting journey.”