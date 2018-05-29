Seagulls streak surges to six

In-form Seagull Brayden McGrady went down with a knee-injury in the opening minutes of the weekend's clash.

THE improbable ascension of the Tweed Heads Seagulls has continued as the club won its sixth game in a row defeating the Sunshine Coast Falcons 18-12 at Piggabeen on Sunday.

After starting the season miserably with five consecutive losses, the Seagulls now sit in eighth position and are equal on points with fifth spot.

They are, arguably, the Intrust Super Cup's best side right now.

Tweed's Gold Coast Titans listed players Leilani Latu, Kane Elgey, Brendan Elliot, Ryan Simpkins and Kiah Cooper all lead from the front and were backed up by the strong play of skipper Cheyne Whitelaw, second-rower Lamar Liolevave (who was the Players' Player winner), utility Jack Cook and Lindon McGrady.

An injury to Brayden McGrady in the opening minutes of the game put a dampener on the win for the Seagulls, who were getting close to a clean bill of health before the five-eighth went down.

The club is hopeful scans will clear McGrady, who is the ISC's leading try-scorer, of any potential MCL damage.

After the match, Seagulls coach Ben Woolf told qrl.com.au his side showed temperament, consistency and toughness in the victory.

"That was a good win. They were big and physical and we had some penalties go against us at key times but we stuck in there,” Woolf said.

"We controlled the ruck pretty well against some big bodies. We did a really good job to get through our sets, get to our kicks and wait for the momentum to swing and get points off the back to it.

"We played a bit tougher and more patient today than we had been and we wouldn't have come away with a win if we hadn't improved on the past couple of weeks.”

The improvement has been such that the Seagulls, only six weeks ago the league's easiest kill, are now the biggest threat in the ISC.