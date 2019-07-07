Seagulls suffer another loss

TRY TIME: Tweed Seagulls winger Ryland Jacobs going in for a try against Wynnum-Manly on Sunday.

TRY TIME: Tweed Seagulls winger Ryland Jacobs going in for a try against Wynnum-Manly on Sunday. Michael Doyle

A SECOND half fight back from Tweed was not enough to avoid their fourth-straight defeat in the Intrust Super Cup.

Tweed were behind by as many as 14 points in the second half against Wynnum-Manly on Sunday, before a spirited fight back in the final 20 minutes.

Two quick tires and a late surge had Tweed on the cusp of breaking their current losing streak, but errors in the final minutes halted their charge - going down 20-16.

Despite falling to their fourth straight loss, Tweed hooker Jack Cook said it was it time to panic for his side.

"The way we are looking at it, we are still sitting in seventh place quite comfortably,” he said.

"We are not losing by heaps, we are losing tough.

"It hurts but we know we can beat these sides.”

While the Tweed attack was patchy throughout the game, the halves pairing of Luke Jurd and Lindon McGrady started to look polished towards the end of the match.

Jurd scored one try in the first half and his partnership with McGrady was a major factor in Tweed dragging themselves back into the contest.

Cook said once his side begin to fix the untimely errors they are making, then they will be a side to be reckoned with in the back half of the season.

"If we just put our attack together that game was ours to win,” Cook said.

"We did everything we wanted to do defensively, we just mucked up in our attack.

"We are doing everything right, we just need to get the little things right.

"If we can do it for 80 minutes we will be troubling teams no matter who we field.”

Coach Ben Woolf will have at least one injury concern coming out of the loss to Wynnum-Manly, after centre Kodi Parsons was taken off the field with a concussion.

Parsons came of second-best in a tackle mid-way though the second half and had to be helped by trainers to get back to his feet.

Woolf will also take plenty of heart from the efforts of his forward pack who were strong on Sunday.

Lock Will Matthews put in a mighty performance against a Wynnum-Manly pack which is full of size.

Tweed winger Ryland Jacobs, who scored one try, along with Parsons were solid.

The pair were able to shut down most attacking plays down their edge throughout the afternoon.

Tweed will return home next week to face their arch rivals Burleigh.