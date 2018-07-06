Seagulls take deep indigenous roots to 'Flockbuster'

RECOGNITION ROUND: Indigenous Seagull Tristan Lumley has been one of Tweed's best this season.

BEFORE resuming hostilities, feathered counterparts Tweed Heads and Wynnum Manly Seagulls have plenty to celebrate today when the two teams meet for the Intrust Super Cup Indigenous Recognition Round on North Stradbroke Island.

According to Tweed Seagulls board member Jamie McDonald, whose family has a rich history with Seagulls dating back four generations, the round is something the club is privileged to be a part of.

"The Indigenous Recognition match on Stradbroke Island is something our whole club is proud to be involved in,” McDonald said.

McDonald's mum, Jackie, said the Seagulls "have had a long and proud history of Aboriginal involvement in their teams since the club formed in 1908”.

"The club is steeped in history and has provided opportunities for Aboriginal people to be involved in sport during otherwise very difficult times for our people,” Ms McDonald said.

"At that time, though many Aboriginal players were unable to represent at a state or national level due to the colour bar, local clubs like Seagulls were quick to recognise and embrace the exceptional talent of local Aboriginal people on the sporting field.”

When the colour bar was lifted in later years, Aboriginal players like Uncle Lionel Morgan, who later played for Queensland and was the first indigenous player to represent Australia, had long played for Seagulls RLFC first, along with his three brothers Maurie, Paddy and Mickey.

For the Morgans, a day at the footy was a day with the family. The Morgan boys' mother, Ruby, who was known to have washed the jerseys for not only her son's grade, but for all grades, such was her support for the game and her club, was testament to that.

The strong connection with Aboriginal people still exists within the club today. Approximately 30 per cent of the current senior playing squad identify as of Indigenous descent: a remarkable result when you consider the indigenous community's overall population (around six percent in Tweed Heads).

<square_bullet>Today's indigenous round recognition match, which will recognise the Quandamooka Peoples, kicks off at 1.10pm at Ron Stark Oval, North Stradbroke Island. The match will be televised on Channel Nine