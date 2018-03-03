Seagulls taking flight at launch of new season

New Tweed Heads Seagulls CEO Matthew Jobson in front of the clubs wall of fame. Picture Glenn Hampson

League: Building on foundations laid from last year's season and establishing pathways for local playerswill be the main aims of the Tweed Heads Seagulls this year.

The club held its official season launch last night at West Tweed and new CEO Matt Jobson said he was looking forward to steering Seagulls through a new and dynamic era.

"The club has a new coach, a new structure administratively and new goals both on and off the field,” Jobson said.

"Our pre-season has been very positive under Intrust Super Cup coach Ben Woolf and he has been focusing on preparing the players in terms of fitness and strength in the lead-up to our opening match on March 11 against Norths Devils.

"We have had some mixed results in our trials but the matches have given Ben plenty to focus on and the players have responded well to areas he has identified that need to be improved.

"We had a very young side last year and Ben is confident that with a year under their belt in the Q Cup, which is a very tough competition, they can use that experience to improve their on-field performances this year.”

Jobson said it would be important for Seagulls to work on their player depth to counter the demands of a long Q Cup season and that would involve giving local players the opportunity to experience that level of competition.

"We have a large number of players that are dual signed and we hope that will provide a win-win situation for us, being able to draw on players to step up to that level of competition and also when players aren't required, they can return to their own clubs bringing what they have learnt back to club tea mates to improve their performances,” he said.

Tweed Heads Seagulls will be fielding teams in the Intrust Super Cup (Q Cup), the statewide Under-20 competition, the Gold Coast A grade competition and the Mal Meninga Cup Under-18 competition.

"It's the first time that Seagulls have had a side in the Mal Meninga Cup and it will be coached by 2007 premiership winning players and club stalwarts Brad Davis and Tim Maccan,” Jobson said.

"It's all part of building our club culture and getting former players involved in developing our juniors.

"We also want to open up channels with clubs in the region, on both sides of the border, to let them know we can provide clear pathways to the very highest level - the NRL - and encourage them to see us as a partner in giving players that opportunity.”