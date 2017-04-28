23°
Seagulls to fly for support

Daniel McKenzie
| 28th Apr 2017 2:47 PM
Action from the Queensland Rugby League (QRL) Mal Maninga Cup Round 8 clash between the Tweed Heads Seagulls and Souths Logan.
Action from the Queensland Rugby League (QRL) Mal Maninga Cup Round 8 clash between the Tweed Heads Seagulls and Souths Logan.

TWEED Heads Seagulls will pay tribute to Murwillumbah's flood victims this Sunday when they play Sunshine Coast Falcons at Piggabeen Sports Complex.

Part of the day's gate takings, and money raised from donations, will be given to the rugby league clubs in Murwillumbah that were badly affected by recent flooding.

There will raffles on the day, with a signed and framed Gold Coast Titans jersey and a Coastal Dental Care teeth-whitening treatment on offer.

The Murwillumbah Mustangs senior club and the Murwillumbah Colts juniors suffered damage to property and equipment as the town was badly hit by heavy rain and floodwaters in the wake of Cyclone Debbie.

"Rugby league has long been important to the people of Murwillumbah and it was one of many parts of the community affected by the floods,” said Seagulls CEO Scott Clark.

"They lost valuable equipment, their grounds and facilities and we appeal to our club supporters and attendees on Sunday to give a little bit to help the Mustangs and Colts recover.”

The Seagulls extended their relationship with Murwillumbah's rugby league community when they played a trial match at Stan Sercombe Oval in February, experiencing the community's commitment to rugby league first-hand.

"It was only last year that they had to overcome then tragic loss of Mustangs popular player Grant Cook but his teammates showed incredible character to win the grand final the following week,” Clark said.

"Rugby league has always been a caring committee, looking out for others and this is our way of doing that.”

Murwillumbah Mustangs treasurer Andrew Thacker said: the floods were the biggest in living memory and on record, devastating many in the Murwillumbah community.

"Both senior and junior rugby league clubs felt the full effects of ex -cyclone Debbie with severe damage to the Murwillumbah Colts facilities and moderate damage to the seniors,” Thaker said.

"Both have endured a tough few weeks with more work in front of us to replace and repair damage to our grounds and equipment.

"Our clubs would like to express our sincerest gratitude and thanks to the Seagulls in their efforts to assist both clubs in our recovery from this event.

"The efforts in raising funds to support our clubs are greatly appreciated by our committees, players, families and supporters.” 　

The Seagulls Intrust Super Cup team - looking to jump into finals contention with a win over the third-placed Falcons - will kick-off at 2pm.

Titans' players Morgan Boyle, Kurt Bernard and Ben Nakubuwai have all been named to play.

The Seagulls A-Grade side take on Tugun in the local derby at 12.15pm.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  intrust super cup murwillumbah murwillumbah mustangs seagulls sport tweed tweedflood tweed floods tweed heads seagulls tweed sport

