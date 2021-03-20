Seagulls to get another ‘Titans’ boost with new addition

Former Tweed Coast Raiders A-Grade player Lindon McGrady will play number 6 when he runs on to the ground with team members including Herman Ese’ese for the Tweed Seagulls versus the against Central Queensland Capras at Tugun Leagues Club on March 20, 2021.

A powerful Tweed Seagulls side has received a leviathan boost with the inclusion of New Zealand and Samoan international prop Herman Ese’ese for the season opening home clash against Central Queensland Capras.

On Saturday March 20, 2021, the 26-year-old prop will run out onto the ground at Tugun Leagues Club at 4pm AEST.

Ese’ese who joined Gold Coast Titans this year after three seasons with Newcastle Knights, comes into the team after originally being listed at No. 19 in the Titans’ 21-man squad selected for their Friday night derby clash with the Broncos.

Seagulls coach Ben Woolf says Ese’ese has the potential to make a big contribution to the squad’s start to the season with his powerful running and deft offload.

Woolf said Ese’ese who has chalked up 93 NRL games for the Broncos and Knights is seen a key inclusion for the match.

“Herman obviously has a point to prove, that he should be in the Titans’ 17, and he’s going to be really good value for us,” Woolf said.

“He was terrific in the trial against Burleigh and he has nearly 100 NRL games’ experience.

“We have really good representation from the Titans to boost a good balance of experience and youth in our own squad.”

Ese’ese’s inclusion takes the number of Titans players in Saturday’s team to seven – joining youngsters Jayden Campbell (fullback), Toby Sexton (five-eighth), Tremain Spry (centre) and middle forwards Jai Whitbread, Sam McIntyre and edge player Darius Farmer.

Woolf’s preparations comprised playing fast, using the ball but being able to switch on defensively if they have to defend successive sets with the Seagulls playing under the new six-again rule for the first time in the Intrust Super Cup.

“We want to use footy, play with confidence and back ourselves to play fast,” Woolf. said.

“But to do that we have to have the ability to defend six-to-go rulings against us and back to back sets.”

Tweed Seagulls

Te team:

Jayden Campbell, Talor Walters, Tremain Spry, Lee Turner, Rowland Jacobs, Lindon McGrady, Toby Sexton, Jai Whitbread, Brent Woolf, JJ Collins, Lamar Liolevave, Joe Vuna, Sam McIntyre.

Interchange:

Liam Hampson, Darius Farmer, Harrison Muller, Braden Robson.