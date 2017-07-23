Seagulls warms up winter with fireworks extravaganza

Pony rides are just part of the fun for Seagulls' Fireworks Extravaganza.

SEAGULLS is set to warm up the winter blues with their first-ever Cracker Night Fireworks Extravaganza.

The free family event promises a cracking time with entertainment and activities, while offering room to roam around market stalls for arts and craft, bric-a-brac, candles, and kids toys.

Highlights include a comedy stunt show including a routine with a lie detector chicken, fire juggling, and the chance to witness a whole body fitting inside a balloon.

Magical tricks and illusions and interactive gladiator duelling are also included, while for the kids, four ponies will be available for rides.

Complete with glitter and braided hair, the "magical” ponies can be ridden along the waterfront in the afternoon, while a jumping castle with a gold coin donation and free face painting round out kids' fun.

After dark, two canons will launch more than 400 mini nerf balls, and a fireworks show over the Terranora Broadwater will end festivities from 7pm.

Cracker Night Fireworks Extravaganza

Where: Seagulls Club

When: Saturday, August 5 from 2pm

Entry: Free