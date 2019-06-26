Seagulls wary of Burleigh side out for retribution

Tweed Seagulls player CJ Sims will lead from the front in her side's game against Burleigh.

Tweed Seagulls player CJ Sims will lead from the front in her side's game against Burleigh. Scott Powick

TWO months after achieving the biggest upset of the season, Tweed Seagulls star CJ Sims is expecting her club's bitter rivals to be full of venom this weekend.

The Seagulls will host Burleigh this Saturday in their SEQ Women's Division One round 11 clash.

In round four, the competition newcomers stunned club rugby league by defeating Burleigh at Pizzey Park.

Their 22-18 win is still the highlight of the club's first season, but retribution will be coming if the Seagulls are not at their best, according to Sims.

"I expect nothing less than what Burleigh always give,” she said.

"They are hard, they are tough and they will grind out their wins.”

The Bears sit third on the ladder with four rounds remaining, but are in a tight battle to play finals this season.

A loss this weekend would be a blow to their finals charge, something the Seagulls would happily provide.

But Sims said her side could not expect an easy outing against the Bears, especially with the forecast of rain over Tweed Heads.

"It is going to be very wet and very slippery on Saturday so we need to grind out our sets,” she said.

"As always, they have a lot of strike power in their team, a lot of powerful girls, and this means our defence will need to stand up.”

Kick-off for the round 11 clash will be at 4pm on Saturday at the Piggabeen Sports Complex.