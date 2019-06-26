Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tweed Seagulls player CJ Sims will lead from the front in her side's game against Burleigh.
Tweed Seagulls player CJ Sims will lead from the front in her side's game against Burleigh. Scott Powick
Rugby League

Seagulls wary of Burleigh side out for retribution

Michael Doyle
by
26th Jun 2019 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO months after achieving the biggest upset of the season, Tweed Seagulls star CJ Sims is expecting her club's bitter rivals to be full of venom this weekend.

The Seagulls will host Burleigh this Saturday in their SEQ Women's Division One round 11 clash.

In round four, the competition newcomers stunned club rugby league by defeating Burleigh at Pizzey Park.

Their 22-18 win is still the highlight of the club's first season, but retribution will be coming if the Seagulls are not at their best, according to Sims.

"I expect nothing less than what Burleigh always give,” she said.

"They are hard, they are tough and they will grind out their wins.”

The Bears sit third on the ladder with four rounds remaining, but are in a tight battle to play finals this season.

A loss this weekend would be a blow to their finals charge, something the Seagulls would happily provide.

But Sims said her side could not expect an easy outing against the Bears, especially with the forecast of rain over Tweed Heads.

"It is going to be very wet and very slippery on Saturday so we need to grind out our sets,” she said.

"As always, they have a lot of strike power in their team, a lot of powerful girls, and this means our defence will need to stand up.”

Kick-off for the round 11 clash will be at 4pm on Saturday at the Piggabeen Sports Complex.

More Stories

burleigh bears cj sims rugby league tweed seagulls women tweed sport
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Government urged to increase funding for services

    premium_icon Government urged to increase funding for services

    News THE NSW State Budget has damaged the ability for workers in social services to create community change, according to a leading voice in the Northern Rivers

    ’We want camels on Tweed beaches’

    premium_icon ’We want camels on Tweed beaches’

    News The council has received two requests to allow camel rides

    What do you think of alternative medicinal treatments?

    premium_icon What do you think of alternative medicinal treatments?

    Health Medical Board of Australia asks for information from the community

    More rain set to hit the Tweed

    More rain set to hit the Tweed

    Weather It has been a cold and chilly week on the Tweed so far.