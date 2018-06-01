Seagulls' worst fears realised

Brayden McGrady in action for Tweed Heads against Sunshine Coast before going down injured.

BRAYDEN McGrady's rollercoaster week is complete, with scans confirming he ruptured his ACL just days after signing the most important contract of his career.

McGrady and his brother Glenn last week inked two-year deals to join Penrith.

It's monumental loss for Tweed Heads given McGrady is the leading tryscorer in the Intrust Super Cup this year.

The strike centre had enjoyed a blistering start to the season, scoring 12 tries in seven games before going down in the opening minutes of last weekend's clash against the Falcons at Piggabeen.

Despite conceding McGrady will be hard to replace, Seagulls captain Cheyne Whitelaw was determined to see the silver lining for the club that has won six games in a row.

"He's been unbelievable this year,” Whitelaw said. "I don't think we can replace his talent.”

Whitelaw said the Seagulls had adopted a one soldier down, another steps up mentality that has galvanised the group.

"It's the same ethos for how we could lose some Titans players out of the Origin period. The important thing is we've created a culture now where whoever comes in to his spot will do a job for us.

"We will miss Brayden massively but giving opportunities to players who have been working so hard and helping us get those wins each week is something to be excited about.”