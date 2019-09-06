Seahorses will be put to test

A BALLINA team built on youth will be out to make amends against Casuarina in the Far North Coast rugby union preliminary final at Crozier Field, Lismore, tomorrow.

The Seahorses were thumped 55-14 by Wollongbar-Alstonville in the major semi-final last Saturday.

Casuarina is also in new territory, having made finals for the first time since joining the competition in 2017.

However, the Barbarians have players with plenty of experience including centre Rian Olivier, five-eighth Vitori Buatava and No8 Mitch Planten.

One of the main strike weapons for Ballina is centre Tupou Lolohea, who has just been named in the NSW Country Under-18 team.

The Ballina backline also includes brothers Nick and Tom Watson along with five-eighth Beau Clarke who are still finding their feet in first grade.

"It's certainly a challenge but we're focused on putting in a really good performance and moving on from last week,” Ballina coach Chris Hickey said.

"We do have a young backline but that is no excuse for a poor performance in a semi-final.

"We started well last week, we could have put about 17 points on the board but we ended up with none.

"They scored a couple of quick tries and had gone out to a 20-point lead by then so we really missed our opportunity.”

Winger Terry Ferguson is likely to come into the starting side and is another goal-kicking option.

Casuarina has dominated teams in the forwards this season and will be hard to contain with front-rower Abraham Buatava and energetic flanker Ross Colvin.

Olivier and centre partner Hiroshi Takeyama missed the minor semi-final win over Lennox Head and will add plenty of strike to the Barbarians backline.

Ballina will look to centre Anthony Lolohea for the tough carries out wide while its tight five needs to lift.

"Both times we've played this year we've had close games and neither side has dominated,” Hickey said.

"Looking at the forecast it's going to be hot, it could get to 28-30 degrees, so it will be heat the guys haven't played in all season.

"We'll need an even spread of possession and whoever gets on top might be hard to run down.”

Kick-off is set down for 3.15pm, with the winner to play Wollongbar in the grand final next Saturday.

Other games

IN other preliminary finals, Ballina plays Wollongbar-Alstonville in second grade at 1.50pm with its women's team taking on Yamba at 1.20pm.

Yamba and Iluka clash in a local derby in President's Cup at noon.

FIRST GRADE

Ballina: 1 Isaac PRATTEN, 2 Hayden WARNEKE, 3 Callam TURNER, 4 Jake O'CONNOR, 5 Marcus LEES, 6 Brad BROWN (c), 7 Luke KLIESE, 8 Stan LOLOHEA, 9 Nick WATSON, 10 Beau CLARKE, 11 Luke SIMPSON, 12 Anthony LOLOHEA, 13 Tupou LOLOHEA, 14 Romulo LEWENIQILA, 15 Tom WATSON, 16 Terry FERGUSON.

Coach: Chris HICKEY.

Casuarina: 1 Robert BEACROFT, 2 Trent RYAN, 3 Abraham BUATAVA, 4 Chris DOWLING, 5 Matthew WORLAND, 6 Henry BRADFORD, 7 Ross COLVIN, 8 Mitch PLANTEN, 9 Webb LILLIS, 10 Vitori BUATAVA (c), 11 Richard WHITE, 12 Rian OLIVIER, 13 Hiroshi TAKEYAMA, 14 Graham DODGE, 15 Casey CALDER, 16 Bruce SOMERVILLE, 17 Daniel HERITAGE, 18 Chris GUEST, 19 Elisio TAGIDRAU, 20 Timoci ROKOSUKA, 21 Adam LEACH, 22 Kai GEORGE, 23 Michael COATES.

Coaches: Mick HALL, Nathan CROFT.

RESERVE GRADE

Ballina: 1 Arthur PENISINI, 2 Nathan GROVES, 3 Ryan HAMILTON, 4 Brad GRONO, 5 Jack PIPPO, 6 Inasa NAULIVOU, 7 Callan VANDERSTOK, 8 Kye CRIBB, 9 Joe JANSSON, 10 Nick BRYDON (c), 13 Seamus REEN, 14 Nat HOOPER, 15 Cody CAMPBELL, 16 Brett JOHNSTON, 17 Matt Lane, 18 Jack REYNOLDS, 19 Zane BARRETT, 20 Sylvester FAHAMOKIOA, 21 Beau MILNER, 22 Shane O'BRIEN.

Coaches: Karl LUPTON, Chris LONG.

Wollongbar: 1 Andrej MIRKOVIC, 2 Jaiden REGINATO, 3 Brandon WHITNEY, 4 Andrew ROSS, 5 Bailey TRIM, 6 Vincent CHEE, 7 Zach HYATT, 8 Nick TUNBRIDGE, 9 Casey MACKNEY (c), 10 Jaiden McDONALD, 11 Brad POVEY-HYATT, 12 Nat REGUEIRA, 13 Matt NEAN, 14 Lochlan THOMSON, 15 Jarrod WYLLIE, 16 Nathan MACKNEY, 17 Paul TURCATO, 18 Gareth DAVIES, 19 Michael TURNBULL, 20 Bailey PIKE, 21 Angus THEARLE, 22 Kristen PISAREK, 23 Luke BLUNN.

Coach: Jason HIGGINS.

WOMEN'S SEVENS

Ballina: 1 Tasmin FAULKNER, 2 Kahli MILNER, 3 Montana STOCKS, 6 Kate HEALY, 7 Keira CLARKE, 9 Melissa WATSON (c), 10 Sarah BENNETT, 11 Kerene BIENKE, 13 Katrina ANDERSON (17).

Coach: Paul GILTRAP.

Yamba: 1 Leigh JOHNSON-HERON, 2 Bobbie-Lee BRIGHT, 3 Jessie McCONNELL, 4 Felicity WHITTON, 5 Melanie LAURIE, 6 Brooke ANDERSON, 7 Jessie McCONNELL, 9 Nada KHOURY, 11 Judy VESPER (c), 12 Shari COHEN, 13 Olivia BELL, 14 Kelisha WILLIAMS, 15 Mishika RANDALL.

Coaches: Kris THOMSEN, Pat HUGHES.

PRESIDENT'S CUP

Yamba: 1 Jack SHARPE, 2 Zac GATEHOUSE, 3 Scott BOOTHBY, 4 Robbie HILL, 5 Ewen McQUEEN (c), 6 Rob TIERNEY, 7 Ryan GREEN, 8 Mitch McLENNAN, 9 Bede HUNT, 10 Kris THOMSEN, 11 Laurie URQUHART, 12 Luke ROBERTS, 13 Andrew KAPEEN, 14 Thishan WICKREMASINGHE, 15 Jordan BINGE, 16 Pat HUGHES, 17 Joe WALKER, 18 Troy HARDING, 21 Stephen HIND, 22 Josh MORRIS, 23 Chris JONES, 24 Sam MacQUEEN, 25 Ryan BINGE.

Coach: Leigh BUSHELL.

Iluka: 1 Matt LEE, 2 Matt DRURY, 3 Isaiah MUTTON, 4 Nathan CALLISTER, 5 Glenn AYRES, 6 Beau OESTMANN, 7 Shaun LAURIE (c), 8 Brodie WILLIAMS, 9 TJ KAPEEN, 10 Jesse BRECKENRIDGE, 11 Barney ANDERSON, 12 Grant BROWN, 13 Chris MITCHELL, 14 Peter LAURIE, 15 Lenny ANDERSON, 16 Michael RANDALL, 17 Peter DUNCOMBE, 18 Zac NEWTON, 19 Andrew HICKEY, 20 John HICKEY, 21 Carl LAURIE, 22 Rob WAKE, 23 Ray LAURIE.

Coaches: Glenn AYRES, Daniel RANDALL.