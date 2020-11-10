Sean Connery’s 007 mansion for sale

Sir Sean Connery's luxury French Riviera mansion, which featured in one of his James Bond films, is now up for grabs.

The 90-year-old icon was hailed "one of the true greats of cinema" after the iconic James Bond star died in his sleep last week.

The legendary actor lived in homes fit for super spy 007 himself, including some of the world's most ritzy pads in England, Spain, France and the Bahamas.

His 1920s seafront mansion built on a hillside of the French city resort boasts magnificent views overlooking the sea in Cap de Nice and the Mediterranean Sea.

This sprawling property has classical French architecture with 24-acre grounds and two extra guesthouses, and is up for sale now with a $45.7 million price tag.

The stunning home is still referred to as "Sean's place" by locals - the movie star made this jaw-dropping property his long-time home during the 1980s and 1990s.

Connery’s incredible acting career spanned five decades.

Adding a touch of glamour to the spy-franchise, the home was used in several scenes of his Bond-movie Never Say Never Again when it was filmed in Nice and Monaco.

The 5-bedroom, 1994sqm villa has two swimming pools including a saltwater pool and just over an acre of terraced Mediterranean gardens.

Sean's wife Micheline Roquebrune, who is originally from the region, is a French Moroccan artist, and enjoyed the home's three reception rooms, five bathrooms and a gym and fitness room.

It also has a cellar, utility room and a staff flat above the attached garage - with a mix of period details including wide-plank wood flooring and modern touches like floor-to-ceiling glass windows and a lift.

The pièce de résistance is the newly landscaped gardens down the cliff side with the abundance of brightly coloured plants, shrubs, and palm trees, and a path that winds down to a coastal road on the seafront.

The Belle Epoch-inspired six-storey mansion has indoor and outdoor swimming pools and a grand reception and entrance hall with mosaic-tiled floor leads to a main living room.

This tucked away property benefits from the sense of privacy it offers including a gated security - it is has been a favourite haunt of Royal Families as well the likes of Coco Chanel, Pablo Picasso and Grace Kelly.

The James Bond factor on this plush pad simply doesn't get any cooler - it's idyllic setting, stone walls and striking stone staircase that leads to a master bedroom floor.

Connery's incredible acting career spanned five decades and saw him win an Oscar in 1988 for his role in The Untouchables.

Former Royal Navy sailor and body builder Connery will forever be remembered as the original 007 after ­rising from the slums of Edinburgh to conquer Hollywood.

The actor remained a constant Hollywood drawcard, in roles as varied as a Russian submarine commander in The Hunt For Red October, Robin Hood, a Greek king in Time Bandits and an immortal Egyptian in Highlander.

Connery got his big Bond break after impressing the wife of film producer Albert R "Cubby" Broccoli - with his kissing technique.

Dana Broccoli saw him in 1959 Disney film Darby O'Gill and the Little People and persuaded her husband to audition him.

Despite landing the part of 007, he held out no great hopes for Dr No. Connery was said to have told a fellow actor: "Oh, it'll just be another job. Then I'll be waiting for the phone to ring as usual."

But his life was never the same again - as he became the top box office star in Britain and the US after the success of From Russia With Love in 1963, Goldfinger in 1964 and Thunderball in 1965.

He became bigger than the character, prompting Bond creator Ian Fleming to give his hero a Scottish background in novel On Her Majesty's Secret Service.

When Connery announced that You Only Live Twice would be his final film as Bond in 1967, the world was shocked - with even the Queen Mother asking him if it was really true.

But in 1971, Connery was lured back in Diamonds Are Forever for $1.76 million) plus a 12.5 per cent share of profits - then the highest film pay cheque in history.

Connery never forgot his humble beginnings, telling an interviewer when he was 63 that a bath was still "something special".

He gave the millions he earned from one film to the Scottish International Education Trust, an organisation he founded to help poor Scots get an education.

Connery, who agreed to return as 007 one last time in "unofficial" Bond film Never Say Never Again in 1983, was knighted in 2000 at Holyrood Palace, near where he grew up.

His other films included The Man Who Would Be King, Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade - in which he played the father of Harrison Ford's action hero - and The Rock.

Later movies such as The Avengers and his final film, The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen in 2003, were disappointing, prompting him to retire from the big screen.

In 2008, he told an interviewer: "I don't think I'll ever act again. I have so many wonderful memories, but those days are over."

Since his retirement, home was New Providence Island, west of Nassau in the Bahamas. It was there that he passed away, with his family around him.

