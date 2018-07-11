Search begins for 2018 Banana Festival prince and princess

CELEBRATE: Banana Festival 2018 Junior Princess and Senior Princess contestants get ready for the coming judging sessions.

CELEBRATE: Banana Festival 2018 Junior Princess and Senior Princess contestants get ready for the coming judging sessions. Scott Powick

THE 62nd annual Banana Festival is searching for its next prince and princess.

Children have the chance to get involved in the festivities by joining the prince and princess competition.

Nominees will go on adventures to Tropical Fruit World, Crams Farm and All Natural Meat Co to learn first hand about the different agricultural industries in the Tweed Valley.

"Most of our events are on Sunday and will be chaperoned by qualified children educators,” festival organiser Carol Mudge said.

"It's going to be a lot of fun because they get to go to Tropical Fruit World and have a barbecue at Crams Farm hosted by All Natural Meat Co. "They all get to participate in the fashion parade on August 10 and they get to be in the big parade during the festival.”

Nominations close Friday, July 13. The first event will be on Sunday, July 15.

Cost: $50 entry fee and that covers all their outings and activities.

Contact: Email Tvbanana festival@gmail.com or phone: 0421 368 817