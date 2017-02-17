Search continues for missing Tweed teen

Joel Noonan, aged 17, was reported missing to police last Saturday.

A TWEED Heads teenager is still missing almost a week after his disappearance was first reported.

Police have released CCTV images and are re-appealing for public assistance to locate Joel Noonan, 17, from the Tweed Heads area

He was reported missing to police last Saturday when he failed to return home from school on Friday, February 10.

His family and police hold serious concerns for his welfare as he may suffer from a medical condition.

Officers from Tweed Byron Local Area Command continue to investigate.

They have also released stills of Joel at a fast food restaurant in Surfer's Paradise last Friday.

He is described as being of Caucasian, 155-175cm tall, about 60-70kg, with a thin build and dark brown hair.

He is shown wearing a white t-shirt, light multi-coloured board shorts and black joggers.

Police have been told he may have been travelling to Melbourne.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/

Information provided will be treated in confidence.