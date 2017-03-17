Search for actors in on in Tweed

Kingscliff TAFE film students need actors to take part in their major projects on Monday.

IF YOU'RE an actor or harbour a desire to be one, Kingscliff TAFE students are searching for you.

The first round of Kingscliff TAFE Certificate IV Screen and Media students are about to launch into shooting their first major project and need a host of actors to take part in their work.

The students, from across the Northern Rivers, have developed their short film scripts over several months with teacher Rebecca Ingram, who also works in the industry.

What they have come up with are unique and compelling short dramas, from rom-com's to zombie thrillers as well as a moving story on a local graffiti artist.

They are now about to begin pre-production with film teacher and well known local filmmaker, Andy Bambach, but first need to find actors for several key roles.

Students are searching for a wide range of actors and ages, with anyone from late teens to late 1950s suitable for a place in the venture.

