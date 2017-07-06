Search for hero surfer after man saved on reef

David Bodsworth is appealing for help to find a Tweed man who came to his rescue after he was injured while surfing at Raglan, Boneyards.

A NEW Zealand couple are searching for a mysterious Tweed hero who saved a badly-injured man in the surf at a break known as Boneyards at Raglan.

Dave Bodsworth had been surfing the Manus Bay break at the popular North Island spot near Hamilton in New Zealand, when he lost his board and was forced to begin swimming to shore.

"Unfortunately he was dumped on a reef and sustained serious injuries, including a large forehead cut, fractures to the skull, frontal nasal, and the C5 and L1 vertebrae,” his wife, Ruth Belton said.

It was ANZAC Day 2017. Ms Belton said her husband had to be winched by helicopter from rocks and he spent a week in hospital.

"All the medical specialists say how very close he was to being paralysed or worse,” she said.

"Dave believes the help of a Tweed Heads surfer, who obviously had first aid knowledge, was critical in his recovery.

"This man, Dave recalls as Bryce, helped (him) out of the water, compressed his wound but, most importantly, minimised his head movement until emergency services arrived.”

Raglan, Boneyards. Facebook / Tyler McCallan

She said the family wanted to find the mysterious man known as Bryce to thank him.

"Funny thing is I was at the accident scene but Dave's recollection ... is stronger than mine - must have been the shock,” she said.

"Bryce said he was on holiday in Raglan and we think he left a Surfers Paradise Surf Life Saving Club (SLSC) towel at the scene.”

He is described as Caucasian, about 170cm tall, in his late-20s or early-30s, with light-brown shortish hair.

Ms Belton said her husband had recently returned to work part-time and was continuing his recovery.

Anyone who has information should email: dtawhaibodsworth@ gmail.com