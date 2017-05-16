Search for light plane in bushland west of Murwillumbah

EMERGENCY service crews and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue chopper are searching for a light plane west of Murwillumbah.

A Tweed police spokesman said the pilot was believed to be the only person onboard when the plane took off about 10am on Tuesday.

The plane failed to return.

A spokesperson for the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter Service said crews were exploring bushland near Tyalgum, about 20kms west of Muwillumbah, but had to return to base about 5pm to refuel.

The spokesperson said Queensland's Rescue 500 chopper had taken up the search.