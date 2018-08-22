Menu
Login
News

Search for man after child approached at school

Nikki Todd
by
22nd Aug 2018 9:20 AM | Updated: 10:50 AM

POLICE are searching for a man described as chubby and with bandages on his feet after a child was approached at a Tweed Heads school yesterday.

Police said about 3pm yesterday, a seven-year-old girl left the grounds of her school on Stuart St when she was met by a man at the gate, who had a conversation with her.

The man took the child's hand and lead her a short distance away.

As the girl's mother approached the school, the child saw her and ran towards her mother.

The mother and child left the area and contacted the school about the incident. Police were subsequently informed of the matter.

Officers from Tweed Byron Police District commenced inquiries into the incident and have conducted extensive inquiries and patrols of the area to locate the man.

CCTV footage from local shops and businesses has been reviewed to assist in identifying the man.

He is described as chubby with a beard and brown hair with bandaids and bandages on his feet.

Police have urged anyone with information about the incident, who has not already spoken to police, to come forward and contact Tweed Heads Police on (07) 5506 9499 or Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

child approach stuart st tweed byron police district tweed heads
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    The most expensive home on the Tweed

    The most expensive home on the Tweed

    News For just $2,650,000 you can buy this extravagant penthouse which is beautifully appointed by the sea.

    • 22nd Aug 2018 12:39 PM
    What's on: Gig-guide

    What's on: Gig-guide

    News Check out what's going on in the local live music scene this week

    Ball tickets selling out

    Ball tickets selling out

    News Last chance to go to the ball of the year

    Anger over 'minor' plan for new animal pound at Eviron

    Anger over 'minor' plan for new animal pound at Eviron

    News Eviron residents concerned animal pound may end up on their doorstep

    Local Partners