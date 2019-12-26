Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Missing man Dean Walsh
Missing man Dean Walsh
News

Search for missing CQ man ends in tragedy

Jack Evans
26th Dec 2019 9:49 AM | Updated: 10:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MISSING Central Queensland man has been found dead in his car, after it crashed down an embankment just out of Theodore.

The car belonging to Cracow man Dean Walsh was found on its roof just after 7.20am on Tuesday on Gibbs Road.

A police spokeswoman said investigations were continuing to determine the cause of the accident.

Police confirmed Mr Walsh was reported missing on Sunday and was last seen in Theodore about 6am that day.

Dean Walsh
Dean Walsh

Mr Walsh's family and friends took to numerous Facebook community groups and noticeboards across the region in search of him.

One family member described his disappearance as "extremely unusual behaviour" and explained the community was "worried sick'.

Queensland police confirmed Mr Walsh's next of kin had been notified and that a report was currently being prepared for the coroner.

More Stories

Show More
cracow fatal crashes queensland police theodore tragedy
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police launch new patrol boats

        premium_icon Police launch new patrol boats

        News TWEED Heads will be one of the locations receiving a new purpose-built police vessel.

        Local trainers to dominate at Ballina’s Boxing Day races

        premium_icon Local trainers to dominate at Ballina’s Boxing Day races

        Horses The SKY 2 meeting means the club will have heavier support from the local trainers...

        Giant hill waterslide open every day for school holidays

        premium_icon Giant hill waterslide open every day for school holidays

        Entertainment Splash and slide into a day of fun for the whole family at the Tweed Regional...

        Strata complexes urged to set watering systems to comply

        premium_icon Strata complexes urged to set watering systems to comply

        News Body corporates and managers of strata complexes are urged to ensure any automatic...