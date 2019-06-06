Toddler missing in crocodile infested area

The search for the missing toddler will resume today.

A search for a toddler missing for two nights on an isolated property in crocodile-infested far north Queensland has resumed today.

Two-year-old Ruben was last seen near the Koolatah Station homestead, 270km north of Karumba on the western side of Cape York Peninsula, about 5pm on Tuesday.

Emergency crews, including cattle station crews and graziers with private helicopters, spent Wednesday searching for the boy.

But they were forced to suspend their rescue operation on the 170,000ha property at dusk having failed to find any sign of the boy in the dense scrub and rugged terrain.

Officers were to retain a presence at the scene on Wednesday evening and recommence the search at first light on Thursday, Queensland police said in a statement.

Searches for today are planned on foot and in vehicles, and two private helicopters, two drones, and police divers will also assist, police said.

Police divers have also joined the search for the missing toddler, who went missing from the homestead, which backs onto a crocodile-infested lagoon.

"Come home baby please Aunty Reesey misses you we all miss you," his aunt Cherese Scott wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

Hours earlier Ms Scott urged anyone with information to contact police. "We want our Ruby home safe and sound," she added.

The little boy only recently turned two.

His mum, Natasha Scott, said her son is the "greatest person ever". "Life's complete with you and your smile," she wrote alongside a picture of the smiling little boy in July.

Family, station employees and workers from neighbouring stations began looking for the little boy on Tuesday and called police around nightfall when they couldn't find him.

They continued searching through Tuesday night and were joined on Wednesday by State Emergency Services personnel, rangers and workers from a construction site in Kowanyama.

Two helicopters from neighbouring stations were also involved.

The large property he disappeared form is a known crocodile habitat.