Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police have launched a desperate search to find a mother who has disappeared with her two young daughters, aged three and two months.
Police have launched a desperate search to find a mother who has disappeared with her two young daughters, aged three and two months.
News

Search for mum who vanished with kids

by Frances Vinall
8th Aug 2020 9:18 AM

A Victorian mum and two young children are missing, with police appealing to the public to help locate them.

Tiegan Carr, who is 26 years old, is believed to be travelling with her children, 3-year-old Kelahni and two-month-old Freya.

The family were last known to be staying at an address in Wangaratta in early July.

Tiegan has had intermittent contact with authorities and it's now believed she may be in Albury, New South Wales.

Police have concerns for their welfare due to Tiegan's medical condition and the young age of the children.

Images of the family have been released in the hope someone can provide information on their current whereabouts.

Anyone who has seen the family or who has information on their current whereabouts is urged to call Bendigo Police Station on 03 5448 1300.

Originally published as Search for mum who vanished with kids

missing tiegan carr

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘All of the passengers on board buses are scrutinised’

        Premium Content ‘All of the passengers on board buses are scrutinised’

        Health An elderly man was among three passengers who were forced off the interstate bus they were travelling on after spending an hour in COVID-19 hot spot.

        PHOTOS: Traffic backs up as border prepares to close

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Traffic backs up as border prepares to close

        News DRIVERS can expect heavy delays if they’re planning on crossing the Queensland...

        FULL LIST: Can you travel to Queensland?

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Can you travel to Queensland?

        News WE break down who can and can’t enter Queensland once the border closes this...

        NAMED: Man charged over fatal crash fronts court

        Premium Content NAMED: Man charged over fatal crash fronts court

        News A Gold Coast man accused of fleeing the scene of a fatal Tweed car crash was...