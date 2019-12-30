Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Marine Rescue are resuming the search for two missing men at sea.
Marine Rescue are resuming the search for two missing men at sea.
News

Search for two men missing off the Mid North Coast

Rachel Vercoe
30th Dec 2019 8:00 AM | Updated: 9:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE search has resumed this morning for two men missing in a small dinghy off the Mid North Coast after family members raised the alarm.

The two men, aged 70 and 34 were reported to have left Coffs Harbour on board a five-metre aluminium dinghy at 6am on Sunday, headed south towards Sawtell Reef.

Family members on shore raised the alarm with NSW Police when they did not return.

Coffs Harbour Marine Rescue vessel Coffs 30, Coffs Harbour Water Police and a rescue helicopter searched the vicinity last night.

A crew from Marine Rescue Coffs Harbour has returned to the water to continue the search this morning.

This morning's operation involves Coffs 30, Water Police and four helicopters, one of which is searching north to the Solitary Islands.

boating missing search and rescue
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Manhunt for armed bandits after terrifying crime rampage

        premium_icon Manhunt for armed bandits after terrifying crime rampage

        Crime Police are hunting for two armed, masked bandits following two terrifying hold ups overnight where they attempted to carjack a woman, stole another luxury car and...

        PLEA: Police speak out after 20th fatal in one district

        premium_icon PLEA: Police speak out after 20th fatal in one district

        News The toll climbs after another fatal crash on Saturday

        Elderly man missing from Coast aged care home

        Elderly man missing from Coast aged care home

        News Police are looking for help finding an elderly man

        Game-changing boost for exhausted fireys

        Game-changing boost for exhausted fireys

        News They have urged other states and territories to do the same