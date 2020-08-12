Menu
Some colourful roadside stalls dot the landscape on the Northern Rivers
Business

Search is on for the region’s best roadside produce stall

David Kirkpatrick
12th Aug 2020 12:00 PM

OUR cup is overflowing when it comes to the abundance of roadside produce stalls on the Northern Rivers.

You know the ones, bowls of lemons, bags of avos, vases full of flowers.

Or the value added ones, chock full of chutneys, jams, pickles and other preserves.

And the one underlying thing about them all is the honesty box where you leave your loose change in exchange for some kind of wonderful.

During the COVID-19 pandemic they have been a lifeline for people wanting to pick up something to eat while avoiding the supermarket.

So we are on the search for the region's best roadside produce stall.

Take a picture as you pass your local stall next time around and send them to directly to the Northern Star's Facebook site or email them to news@northernstar.com.au

We will select the best of them and collate into a gallery and then have a vote on which one you think is the best.

Get busy and send in your picture.

fresh produce local produce roadside stall
Lismore Northern Star

