Search is over for best wave

David Riek of the Surf world volunteers riding the big wave - it is a new display which has been installed at Surf World - a fixed surfboard in front of a tube where people can get their pics taken riding the board (in time for Comm Games). Scott Powick

FOR those in search of the perfect wave, regardless of what time of the year it is or how the wind is blowing, Surf World Gold Coast at Currumbin may have the answer.

The Gold Coast's only surf museum has just opened up it's latest "attraction” - a permanent wave where visitors can have their photo taken, or take their own selfies, in the barrel on a fibreglass wave complete with shortboard.

The wave had been used by the Surfers Paradise Alliance as a promotional tool but in recent years had been consigned the lower levels of the Bruce Bishop Carpark in Surfers, collecting dust.

"When the offer came to us if we wanted it, we jumped at the opportunity,” Surf World's Mal Sutherland said.

"We could see the potential and the natural fit of the wave for our museum.”

However, relocating the wave proved to be as challenging as find the perfect tube ride in a northerly on the Gold Coast with the structure having to be transported in three vehicles to the museum at Currumbin.

One section even went adrift in transit but was thankfully recovered and now, after some restoration and touch up work by Surf World volunteer Jim Davidson, the big wave is now ready to take budding surfers and visitors.

"It's great to have this in place and open prior to the Commonwealth Games and we hope that visitors will post their photos and selfies up on Facebook to help promote the museum,” Mr Sutherland said.

Surf World Gold Coast, located opposite the Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary in Tomewin Street, Currumbin, will be open during the Commonwealth Games but was expecting the close when the cycling road races and time trials.

For more information, visit www.surfworldgoldcoast.com

- BOB ANTHONY