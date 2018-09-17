Search on for booze thieves who raided caravan park

Alcohol was stolen from two caravan fridges at the Kingscliff Beach Holiday Park.

kiatipol

POLICE are on the lookout for booze thieves who nicked alcohol from the fridges of some unknowing campers while they weren't looking.

Police said at some point on Saturday night, alcohol was stolen from two caravan fridges at the Kingscliff Beach Holiday Park.

A spokesperson said police would be reviewing all CCTV footage within the park to try and identify the offenders.

"Police are asking campers to ensure all their property is safely secured,” they said.

The thefts come as the Kingscliff community continues to battle an onslaught of crime, believed to mostly come from cross-border criminals.

Any person with information regarding these thefts are asked to contact Kingscliff Police on 0266749399 or Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.