Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Plane carrying two people has gone missing in NSW
Plane carrying two people has gone missing in NSW
News

Search resumes for missing plane in NSW

by Jessica McSweeney
13th Jan 2020 9:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Authorities are searching for a missing plane which disappeared after leaving Casino Airport on Sunday afternoon.

The single-engine plane was carrying two passengers when it left Casino at 2pm and was due to arrive in Boonah, Queensland, at 3pm.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority was alerted after the plane didn't arrive and a search was co-ordinated when the pilot couldn't be contacted.

 

 

Two AMSA aircraft and police on the ground began the search yesterday but there has been no sign of the plane.

The search resumed Monday with Police Rescue, SES and Westpac Rescue helicopters sweeping Tooloom National Park, the plane's last known location.

More Stories

Show More
casino editors picks missing plane nsw

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How first responders avoided disaster during truck rollover

        premium_icon How first responders avoided disaster during truck rollover

        News FIREFIGHTERS working to contain a potentially explosive fuel tanker leak after a horror M1 crash are being praised for quick thinking in stopping a disaster.

        Why fuel tanker rollover caused war of words

        premium_icon Why fuel tanker rollover caused war of words

        News “It is completely unacceptable for the Gold Coast to grind a halt"

        Search underway for missing Aussie plane

        Search underway for missing Aussie plane

        News Search underway for plane missing after leaving Casino for Queensland