Seaside City taking shape

NEW: Dune Kingscliff is offering a new multi-use development and hopes to shape the region.

NEW: Dune Kingscliff is offering a new multi-use development and hopes to shape the region. Contributed

WHILE major Tweed developments, such as Kings Forest, are still years away from construction, Kingscliff continues to grow.

Tweed Shire Council recently granted approval to Archer Projects to develop a mixed-use, four-storey building in the new Seaside City precinct on Cylinders Dr, Kingscliff.

Developer Stuart Archer said the project would be the focal point for the up-and-coming section of Kingscliff and would include 25 commercial and residential dwellings as part of the development.

"The zoning for that particular site stipulates that you must have commercial on the ground floor and residential above,” Mr Archer said.

"We hope to start construction before Easter and it'll be 12 months (before completion).”

Ray White Kingscliff Casuarina real estate agent Matt Luff said Seaside City was shaping up to be a hub of activity for residents.

"It's the last bit of that coast to be developed,” Mr Luff said.

"Once we had the DA approval (for Dune), within a week we had two more units sold. People are wanting to see that action in the area.”

Mr Archer said Dune development had worked closely with the council to ensure the plans met strict guidelines.

"There's only so much you can design, you can't even go outside of a colour spectrum for your wall finishes,” he said.

"What gets built there was penned 20 years ago when they set out the Seaside Development Control Plan and it's taken that long for the market to meet the cost of putting it all together so that a developer and the bank can make enough money.”

Mayor Katie Milne welcomed the development earlier this month during the planning meeting but said she did have concerns about the four storeys.