Season saved at the end with try against arch rival

HEAD CLASH: Cudgen hooker Alex Fitzhugh was taken off their field after a nasty head collision during his club's dramatic 20-16 win over the Murwillumbah Mustangs. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

A TRY at the death to Hornets back Luke Dumas has given Cudgen their most important win over the season against an arch rival.

Cudgen knew anything less than a win away from home against the Mustangs on Saturday night would all but end their season, and the Hornets had to contend with adversity right the way through.

Head injuries to hooker Alex Fitzhugh and prop Tim James early in the second half looked to derail Cudgen, but the side held firm.

With the scores locked at 16 with time running out, Harry Fitzhugh found Dumas on the sideline, who was able to go over for the try which has put life back into Cudgen's season.

Captain Jake Sands said his side was a real chance of making finals if they could produce the same effort for the final two matches of the regular season.

"The win has kept us in the season and it is a good time to hit some form," Sands said.

"If we can play like we did on Saturday we should be able to give the competition a real shake."

The injuries to Fitzhugh and James continued the horror run Hornets' forwards have had this season.

Sands said prior to the match with the Mustangs his young and inexperienced forward pack would have to be at their best.

The test for his forwards grew when the Hornets lost Fitzhugh and James early in the second half following a head collision.

Sands told the Tweed Daily News after the game he was thrilled with how well his young forward pack responded when two of their leaders left the field.

"We still hung on and came away with a win.

"It was a good effort to lose two of our best players and still come away with the win."

Semi finals football is still no certainty for Cudgen, who will almost certainly need to win next weekend's clash Mullumbimby.

The Cudgen captain said his side spoke after the win over the Mustangs about the importance of staying focused at training this week.

"Mark (O'Grady) said we all need to get to training and rip in," he said.

"Just because you beat a good side doesn't mean you will next week so we need to do it again.

"It will not mean much if we do not win our next two games."