Protesters rally outside Tweed MP Geoff Provest's office.
Second hospital site protest

Rick Koenig
17th Oct 2018 11:48 AM

A SECOND protest against the site of the $534 million Tweed Valley Hospital at Cudgen will be held this Saturday at the Cudgen Leagues Club.

Team Relocate leader Hayley Paddon, who on Friday handed over a petition of nearly 8000 signatures to State Opposition Leader Luke Foley, said she expected the rally to be much bigger now that it was on the weekend.

"We're having a peaceful rally to lobby the government to change their decision on the site and to say we want a hospital but we want it in the right place for the whole community,” she said.

"We've already got more than 200 going so it's definitely going to be a lot bigger than last time. We had a lot of feedback from people who weren't able to make it last time because it was on a Friday.”

Ms Paddon, who was still in Sydney on Monday to hand over another petition of 800 signatures to Greens MP Dawn Walker, encouraged everyone to come to the rally and "have their voice heard”.

"We encourage everyone to come along and have their voice heard,” she said.

"The only way to get the government's attention is people power and by the community binding together and standing as one and lobbying the government to change the site that has been selected.”

The rally will begin at 10am this Saturday at the Cudgen Leagues Club.

