Second season of Fearless Films wants your story

Fearless Australians with disability who are smashing stereotypes are being invited to tell their stories as part of the Fearless Films: Season 2 project that aims to empower and inspire people to pursue their dreams.

Not-for-profit organisations Feros Care and Screenworks are again partnering for a second season of the Fearless Films series - and are putting the call out to people with disability aged between six and 65 who want to share their stories.

The inaugural season of Fearless Films told the captivating stories of nine seniors aged 75 and over who were challenging stereotypes around ageing by 'growing bold, not old'.

Season 2 aims to do the same for disability, by delivering short films that celebrate the achievements of five Australians with disability.

Aged care and disability support provider Feros Care's CEO Jennene Buckley said the second season of Fearless Films would challenge society's perceptions of disability.

"The first season of Fearless Films, which was screened on domestic and international Virgin Australia flights and will appear at the Silver Screen Festival in Frankfurt, Germany later this year, gave seniors a chance to show the world that age is no barrier to living a bold, full and meaningful life," she said.

"Now it's time to empower people with disability and give them an opportunity to show everyone what they're made of.

"Feros Care wants to confront traditional views that people are somehow held back or defined by their disability - because the truth is they have motivations and problems to overcome, just like everyone else."

"Through Fearless Films, we want to tell stories of resilience and courage about people living boldly while inspiring others to pursue their dreams and desires - regardless of their ability - and this message can also be applied to gender, age, orientation and race."

The project will again be delivered by Feros Care and Screenworks - alongside a range of talented regional filmmakers.

Applications are now open for five people with disability from New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia and the Australian Capital Territory to take part in Fearless Films: Season 2 by submitting their story or a personal challenge.

Screenworks CEO Ken Crouch said film was a perfect way to get into the homes of everyday Australians and challenge viewers' perceptions and behaviours around disability.

Screenworks is a charity that provides support, leadership and vision to advance the regional, rural and remote screen industries in Australia.

"Film is an extremely powerful medium for giving insight into the lives of others, advocating for more inclusive communities and starting conversations around discrimination," said Mr Crouch.

"Fearless Films: Season 2 will bust myths that disability is a barrier to pursuing your dreams, and empower others to pursue theirs.

"Screenworks can't wait to make a start on the second season of Fearless Films - and we look forward to working with a host of talented filmmakers to tell the stories of remarkable Australians with disability."

Ms Buckley said disability was not a deterrent to living a bold life.

"It is encouraging to know we are living in a time of societal change, where people with disability are more widely accepted and validated for having significant contributions to make to our communities in so many different ways," she said.

"In spite of the progress society has made, there is still a very strong stigma surrounding disability in Australia - and we hope our Fearless Films series contributes in a small but meaningful way by giving people a medium and a voice to tell their important stories.

"Through my work at Feros Care, I am privileged to learn on a daily basis about the courageous, determined and deeply moving stories of people with disability - and I am very much looking forward to seeing some of these stories come to life on the big screen."

Fearless Films: Season 2 is now calling for story submissions from people with disability - or their carers - located in New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia and the Australian Capital Territory. Applications close on Wednesday September 18, 2019.

For more information and to apply, please visit www.feroscare.com.au/fearlessfilms-season2 or contact Screenworks on (02) 6681 1188.

