Secretary wanted for Banora Point Residents Association

Aisling Brennan
| 1st Jun 2017 2:22 PM
APPLY HERE: Banora Point Residents Association secretary Pat Tate is retiring after four years in the job.
APPLY HERE: Banora Point Residents Association secretary Pat Tate is retiring after four years in the job.

THE Banora Point Residents Association is on the lookout for a new secretary.

After many yeas as secretary, including helping her late husband Ray with the same role, Pat Tate has decided to step down from her position to make way for fresh enthusiasm within the association.

Ms Tate said she had loved her time as secretary but was concerned the association would collapse if someone didn't apply for the role.

"I would be devastated if that happened and that's why I'm putting out an appeal to please come on board,” Ms Tate said.

"Attend our meetings, see what we do, what's involved and I guarantee they'll find it very interesting.

"It gives them a voice and we're highly regarded by all levels of government. If we don't find a secretary, I'd hate to think we'd have to fold.”

Since the association started in 1999, Ms Tate said she has enjoyed the hard work and commitment shown by the members to make Banora Point a better place to live, especially ensuring key issues like traffic is addressed by council.

"It's been challenging but I've thoroughly enjoyed it,” she said.

"(Members) are the ones that put up the proposal to write a letter or attend (events) and I just do what they want me to do.

"The way the members are looking at it is that the council is not addressing the traffic issues adequately.”

FAST FACTS

To apply for Banora Point Residents Association secretarial position, or to learn more about the role, contact Pat:

(07) 5524 2957

0428 332 819

patray08@bigpond.com.

Secretary wanted for Banora Point Residents Association

