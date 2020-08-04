Secrets to success of North Coast holiday parks

LOCATION, modern facilities and going that extra step to make visitors happy.

Those are the key elements to keep tourists coming back to the Tweed with a smile on their face, according to Tweed Holiday Parks.

Of the seven council-owned parks, four have been given the TripAdvisor Travellers Choice Award based on customer feedback in the most recent awards.

Aerial view of Pottsville South, the council-owned Tweed Holiday Park.

Tweed Heads, Kingscliff Beach and Pottsville South took home the honours yet again however the smallest park, Hastings Point which has only 50 sites, was added to the list this year.

Business development manager Lisa Mcrae said park managers had been working overtime to keep customers satisfied.

Kingscliff Beach cabin at council-owned Tweed Holiday Parks

"I think the location in Tweed is definitely a selling point for our customers. Five of our parks are located on the beach front," she said.

Ms Mcrae explained south east Queenslanders like those from Brisbane who didn't live on the beach couldn't pass up the opportunity for a pristine coastal getaway.

"We have had newly renovated cabins, really great synthetic campsites and good modern facilities added in the last year at Kingscliff Beach and Pottsville South sites," she said.

"We still have some guests coming across the Queensland border as there is not a complete border closure but we are also keen to welcome some guests from regional NSW as well."