North and southbound overtaking lanes will be shut at night for two weeks, starting this Sunday. Photo: Chris Ison.
News

Sections of the Pacific Hwy at Tweed Heads set to close for works

Jodie Callcott
21st Nov 2019 10:26 AM

SECTIONS of the Pacific Hwy between Darlington and Kennedy drives will be closed at night for vegetation clearing.

North and southbound overtaking lanes will be shut at night for two weeks, starting this Sunday.

The work will be done between 7pm and 6am from Sunday to Thursday and from 9pm Thursdays to 6am Fridays.

Traffic control and a reduced speed limit will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

For the latest traffic updates, visit livetraffic.com or phone 132 701.

