21°
News

Secure your moorings for safety

ON ROCKY GROUND: Marine Rescue Point Danger has been tasked to several vessels that have broken from their moorings due to recent weather conditions.
ON ROCKY GROUND: Marine Rescue Point Danger has been tasked to several vessels that have broken from their moorings due to recent weather conditions. contributed
by Saving lives on the water: Marine Rescue Point Danger

ALWAYS be mindful of changing weather conditions when your vessel is berthed.

Windy conditions can loosen vessels from their moorings which can cause damage to the vessel or become a navigational hazard.

It is advisable to make sure all berthing lines are in good condition.

Make sure the fenders are in place to protect the hull from coming into contact with the wharf.

Boaters should perform regular checks and maintenance of their berthing lines.

The size of the vessel dictates the appropriate mooring chain and mooring block to be used to secure the vessel.

Again, this equipment should be checked and maintained yearly.

Always make sure your vessel is prepped for all weather conditions.

Unfortunately, vessels that do not have the appropriate mooring equipment can become loose and could cause damage to the vessel by running aground as illustrated in the incident pictured.

Because of the recent windy weather experienced on our local waters, Marine Rescue Point Danger has been tasked to several vessels that have broken from their moorings.

Our crews have had to secure these vessels for the safety of others during this time.

Good boating practice keeps our waterways safe.

Marine Rescue Point Danger vessels and crews are on standby 24/7.

Do not hesitate to contact our Search and Rescue Communications Centre at the Captain Cook Memorial Lighthouse VHF 16 or 27MHz on channel 88 or by phone on 0755369333 if you require assistance.

Tweed Daily News
Market city set to bring The Cove to life

Market city set to bring The Cove to life

A new market will join the scene at the recently created dining precinct at Tweed City

Students go hungry for famine

FUNDRAISER: Pacific Coast students raise money for 40 Hour Famine by camping out.

Students give up food to help those in need

Bikies' show of force keeps police on high alert

File photo: Police from Tweed-Byron Local Area Command asked about 30 bikies to leave Byron Bay.

Police moved on about 30 bikies wearing colours

Top cop dog barks up the right tree

File photo: NSW Police dog unit.

A POLICE dog has tracked down three offenders from two police pursuits.

Local Partners