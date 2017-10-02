Secure your moorings for safety

ON ROCKY GROUND: Marine Rescue Point Danger has been tasked to several vessels that have broken from their moorings due to recent weather conditions.

ALWAYS be mindful of changing weather conditions when your vessel is berthed.

Windy conditions can loosen vessels from their moorings which can cause damage to the vessel or become a navigational hazard.

It is advisable to make sure all berthing lines are in good condition.

Make sure the fenders are in place to protect the hull from coming into contact with the wharf.

Boaters should perform regular checks and maintenance of their berthing lines.

The size of the vessel dictates the appropriate mooring chain and mooring block to be used to secure the vessel.

Again, this equipment should be checked and maintained yearly.

Always make sure your vessel is prepped for all weather conditions.

Unfortunately, vessels that do not have the appropriate mooring equipment can become loose and could cause damage to the vessel by running aground as illustrated in the incident pictured.

Because of the recent windy weather experienced on our local waters, Marine Rescue Point Danger has been tasked to several vessels that have broken from their moorings.

Our crews have had to secure these vessels for the safety of others during this time.

Good boating practice keeps our waterways safe.

Marine Rescue Point Danger vessels and crews are on standby 24/7.

Do not hesitate to contact our Search and Rescue Communications Centre at the Captain Cook Memorial Lighthouse VHF 16 or 27MHz on channel 88 or by phone on 0755369333 if you require assistance.