See opulent Oman by 4WD

A SEA of endless sand dunes and the opportunity to get down and dusty with some serious off-road driving has turned a recreational pursuit for a group of friends into a thriving adventure tourism business in the desert sands of Oman on the Arabian Peninsula.

The Muscat-based Guide Oman was formed in 1989 through principal/owner Mohamed Issa's love of escaping city life in his four-wheel drive and his job at Oman's major newspaper, Times of Oman.

Committed to offering one of the best four-wheel drive learning experiences found anywhere on the Arabian Peninsula, the Guide Oman staff have delivered training to thousands of off-road vehicle owners and operators from around the world.

Being raised on a cattle property on the north coast of New South Wales, four-wheel driving was something I grew up with and have always loved.

With access to some of the most rugged terrain within the Great Dividing Range, my love grew into an addiction.

The prospect of taking this hobby to the world's largest sand desert was a no-brainer.

The Guide Oman lead guide is Rebecca Mayston, a Kiwi girl who went backpacking many years ago and fell so in love with Oman she decided to stay.

Not content with offering standard off-road treks, she said Guide Oman offered tourists something more, combining the beauty of the desert with the thrill of exploration.

"We call it the off-road desert adventure trip, for the folks with a four-wheel drive and a taste for adventure, not to mention sand and dust,” Ms Mayston said.

"So with the aim of inspiring you to break away from the pavement roads, we've compiled some of the greatest desert adventure trips you can make all the while exploring the golden sands of Oman.

"The Guide Oman business also looks after the needs of recreational four-wheel drive users.

"For those who are first-timers, we take time to skill drivers in four-wheel-vehicle techniques before they head off on their own adventures.

"There are few better ways to get away and spend two to three days behind the wheel of a 4x4 than traversing the endless untouched sand dunes of Oman, camping under the stars and enjoying the company of fellow adventurers from around the globe.”

Typically, when someone thinks of a follow-the-leader-type 4x4 adventure tour, there's a slow and steady pace.

With the Guide Oman desert crossing team, they let each of us play at our own pace and we were allowed plenty of freedom to get ourselves into trouble in the dunes if we so chose (or not).

That said, Guide Oman doesn't want you to trash the vehicles but they certainly let you push the Jeep four-wheel drive to its limits.

Our guide, Mohamed Issa, storms ahead in his pimped-up Wrangler, reading the sand dunes like a Bedouin elder.

He relays back information and terrain cautions to the vehicles in the rear.

"Rest-up stops” are used on occasion to regroup, have lunch or hold a 4x4 at a stop point until the next group of 4x4s arrive. This helps keep the group on the same trail and moving forward, with minimal delay.

As the sun sets, melting into a deep orange glow while we traverse majestic sand dune after sand dune, it's not hard to imagine the times when Lawrence of Arabia originally blazed tracks through these lands on camel and foot.

Late in the afternoon, the expedition sets up camp among the sand dunes under a blood-orange sunset that has to be seen to be believed.

Tents are pitched and dinner is prepared by the tour crew.

The food is restaurant-standard and there's more than enough for those with even the biggest and fussiest appetite.

If you are looking for that true bucket list adventure of a lifetime, this desert adventure has it all.

While the group has made a name for itself in adventure touring, Guide Oman, based out of Muscat City, can also host a range of corporate events.

Specialising in serious adventurous corporate team-building events that promote cooperation, feed adrenaline and help motivate people, the company can customise each event to suit the client's desires and look after every small detail.

With a dedicated and experienced adventure team on hand, they put together a unique, authentic concept for a private corporate event.

Guide Oman supplies a full support crew that joins you on every adventure. so you can enjoy the 4x4 experience stress-free. This includes fully qualified medics, specialist mechanics, restaurant-quality chefs and an all-round support crew.