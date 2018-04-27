Seeking sanctuary during times of flooding disaster

BE FAITHFUL: Pastor Rob Stuttle from Living Waters Church at Tumbulgum is proud of the iconic building.

THE devastation of the March 2017 floods has paradoxically left the Tumbulgum community stronger than ever.

In the days following the natural disaster, residents like Pastor Rob Stuttle from Living Waters Church stepped up to the challenge of representing the community and ensuring their needs were met as the clean up begun.

But when the village was hit by the tragic deaths of Stephanie King and her two children, Jacob, 7, and Ella-Jane, 11, who lost their lives in the days following the flood after their car plunged into the Tweed River, Rob took on extra responsibility of not only representing the community, but also the King family as the accident made national headlines.

After falling in love with the riverside community in 2010, Rob and his wife Brenda decided to start an afternoon home group for locals before moving their church of 14 years in Tugun to Tumbulgum.

"Some people were travelling as far as Uki, Murwillumbah and Kingscliff up to Tugun and we only had a morning service,” Rob said.

Through their work in the community, including teaching religion at Tumbulgum Primary and working closely with the Tumbulgum Residents Association, Rob and Brenda have worked hard to ensure the village thrives, especially helping those suffering from trauma after the flood.

"I'm a part of the community association and we've done a lot of (post-flood) forums, talking and meetings but there hasn't been a lot of action,” Rob said.

"I don't think Tweed Shire Council understood the importance of having something to show that there has been change here.

"By people asking questions (about the flood), that can bring back the trauma for some people.

"They've just changed the flood sign and putting the memorial (to the King family) out, there's now some evident things, which has helped people through this process.”

Rob said it was an important role for him as the local pastor to continue the outreach programs with the residents' association to ensure people feel a part of the community.

"We've done barbecues on the river and things like that because sometimes it's easy after you bond over a disaster to go back to your homes and live life again,” he said.

"We've tried off the back of that to keep something going.

"There's been an increase in the membership in the community off the back of that last year.”

Brenda said she believed the community was learning to come to terms with the trauma of the flood and the King family tragedy.

"It was a challenge, one I don't want to go through again,” she said.

"You can rebuild but you can't bring back lives.”

The 64-year-old country-style church, where Rob and Brenda deliver their weekly sermons, also battled the high tide of the river during the floods.

"If you live here you know there's going to be another flood, but there hadn't been a bigger one since 1954,” Rob said.

"The 1954 flood was in February, this church was built in September 1954. Even for us, they'd built this church according to the biggest flood we'd ever had so it will probably never go in there but it did because the (2017) flood was bigger.”

While the church wasn't completely flooded, Rob and Brenda did their best to save what they could.

"We put on our swimming costumes, waded through the water and came into the church where the water was pouring in,” Brenda said.

"We spent about an hour-and-a-half lifting the pews onto the altar. The water came right up to the step, not quite up to the altar. We lost all the carpet, we tried to save it but it was too late because the water was coming in.”