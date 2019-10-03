Segeyaro’s Red Hill stay set to end

JAMES Segeyaro's career at the Broncos is all but over with salary-cap pressures to force the popular hooker out of Red Hill.

The Courier-Mail understands Segeyaro has played his final game in Broncos colours unless the 154-game veteran is prepared to accept a basic contract usually reserved for a rookie player.

Broncos coach Anthony Seibold likes the experience and energy the high-octane hooker brings to Red Hill, but the parties are poles apart on Segeyaro's asking price for a second campaign at Brisbane in 2020.

Replay the 2019 NRL Telstra Premiership Grand Final in full on KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14 day free trial and start streaming instantly >

The Broncos tabled an offer for Segeyaro two months ago, but the financial terms are not palatable for a nine-year NRL veteran who has also played international football for Papua New Guinea.

Brisbane are already fighting to retain key off-contract duo Corey Oates and Alex Glenn under the salary cap and that leaves precious little funds to pay Segeyaro in excess of $100,000 a season.

The 28-year-old had a remarkable impact at the Broncos. Within days of his arrival in May, Segeyaro scored the match-winning try to inspire a 15-10 boilover of premiers the Roosters in his Broncos debut in round 10 at Suncorp Stadium.

Segeyaro finished the season with 13 games, winning eight, but Seibold will have three hookers on his books next season in Jake Turpin, Andrew McCullough and rookie Cory Paix, who shapes as the No.14 utility for round one.

Segeyaro has had plenty of success in his short stay. Picture: Craig Golding

Segeyaro's manager Sam Ayoub said he would hold another round of talks with the Broncos after Sunday night's Canberra-Roosters grand final at ANZ Stadium.

"We're still working through it," Ayoub said.

"I'm hoping to make a little more progress after the grand final.

"James' preference would be to stay at the Broncos, but the issue moving forward is the contract offer.

"The money on the table is more suited to a far less experienced player so that is unfortunate for James."

Segeyaro has relished life away from football in Brisbane but also has some business interests in Sydney that could convince him to return to the Harbour City.

LISTEN! In the season finale, Matty Johns is joined by James Hooper and Paul Kent to go over this Sunday's grand final, plus how the build-up to the NRL's biggest weekend can weigh on the favoured team (and how the Roosters are counteracting it!).

The former Cowboys, Penrith and Cronulla hooker said last month money would be a factor in whether he extended his stint at the Broncos.

"The plans are to stay but the fact of the matter is whether it's going to be the right decision for me financially as well as what my role will be," he said.

"The fact of the matter is there are three hookers here, so I have to look at the best option for me and get the right amount of game time I feel I deserve."