Seibold backs Broncos halves to muzzle Eels star

Broncos Half-back Brodie Croft at Red Hill before the resumption of the 2020 NRL season. Photo Lachie Millard

Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold has backed his major off-season recruit Brodie Croft to stand up to Mitchell Moses as the Broncos halfback looks to inflict more misery on his Eels rival on Thursday night.

Seibold lured Croft to the Broncos to ease the strain on five-eighth Anthony Milford and the new Broncos scrumbase alliance will be out to muzzle the red-hot Moses in the season relaunch at Suncorp Stadium.

Broncos fans will not have forgotten the Moses masterclass the Eels No.7 dished out last September when he orchestrated an 11-try, 58-0 finals blitz of Brisbane in the infamous Bankwest massacre.

But against that backdrop of humiliation, the Broncos have a trump card in their corner in Croft, who will start his third game for Brisbane buoyed by his comprehensive victory over Moses in their last meeting at Suncorp.

Moses was at the heart of Parramatta’s demolition job. Photo: AAP Image/Brendon Thorne

In the NRL Magic Round 12 months ago, Croft was Melbourne's starting halfback as the Storm ran riot at Suncorp 12 months ago, subjecting Moses' Parramatta side to a 64-10 hiding.

Croft is not among the 11 Broncos survivors of last year's debacle at Parramatta's home ground and Seibold is confident his new halfback will fight fire with fire with Moses in a Suncorp scrumbase shootout.

"Crofty has played against Parramatta a number of times," Seibold said.

"It's a good test for Crofty, he has played against Parramatta before, albeit in a different jersey.

"He had a really good performance when Melbourne beat Parra by 60-odd points last year - he had a fair game that night.

"Mitch Moses is a very good player. I thought he was outstanding for Parramatta last year.

"As an outsider looking in, Mitch has gotten better and better and he was at his best last year for the Eels."

Croft has looked the part in his brief action so far. Photo: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Croft's new chapter at the Broncos has been impressive. He was slick in Brisbane's 28-21 round-one victory over the Cowboys and set up the opening try against Souths the following week before leaving the field with a shoulder injury.

The 25-year-old Moses led the league for try assists last season with 32 from 28 games and Croft knows he must hold his own against the Eels playmaker.

"He's a freak of a player," Croft said of Moses.

"He had a massive 2019, week in, week out.

"Mitch Moses is a player I really like to watch. He creates a lot for his outside backs but he also takes on the line himself.

"He ticks all the boxes as a halfback. He'll be a big challenge when he comes up here on Thursday night but I'm certainly looking forward to that one."

Here is a chance for the Broncos to redefine themselves. Photo: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Broncos five-eighth Milford said he is relishing his yin-yang combination with Croft.

"Having stability there with 'Crofty' definitely helps my game," he said.

"The running side of my game is one of my main weapons and the coach has given me the green light to back myself."

"I don't need to worry about getting into team into positions. I just do my thing and Crofty controls the team which is great."

